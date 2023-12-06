Kershaw County School District focusing on pay for upcoming school year

The district approved the 2024 FY budget, which features several initiatives to bring in drivers and teachers.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County School District is moving forward with plans to increase pay for teachers and bus drivers in an effort to fill more vacancies.

“We certainly passed a budget that was more people capital focused. We wanted to take care of our people," said Kershaw County School District Superintendent, Dr. Harrison Goodwin. "Over some years, we've allowed our starting teachers pay to slip compared to others districts in the area. So we, in an effort to make that up, we're trying to exceed the state minimum.”

Goodwin says this brings teacher salaries up to a little over the state minimum for first-year teacher pay.

“First-year teacher pay is going up $2,800," Goodwin said. "What that does for us is it allows us to be more competitive for recruiting.”

This brings up base pay to $43,500 dollars for base pay, which they hope will fill the 35 certified teacher vacancies.

“Bus driver pay is also one we needed to make sure we increased above the state minimum, so we’re actually going up $2.28 for a starting bus driver, of course again those that have been here longer will go up more," Goodwin adds.

For bus drivers, they also will provide a sign-on bonus of $1,500, which will be divided up between $750 in December and that same $750 in May.

They also will be using a driver recruiting method. If another driver recommends someone they will receive $250 (they must drive for 6 months) to fill the current 23 vacancies they have.

“I think it will help because the best person to recruit a bus driver is another one,” Goodwin said.