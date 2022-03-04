Kershaw County Robotics Team headed to World Championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Kershaw County Robotics Team won the South Carolina Championship against twenty-eight teams on February 28th. Now, the team is preparing to head to Houston, Texas for the world championship.
"Every year we get a new mission, and we have to build a robot to complete that mission, multiple different aspects and multiple ways to score points and you have to choose which want you to want to score a point on," said team caption Jenna Henry.
"We started from the ground up, and we built a basic bot, and it was just a square and we've built on from that," Henry said. "It was amazing! It was the best thing ever. We're screaming, high fiving, it was the most chaos, but it was so fun."
Her team will now be competing on the big stage. "A lot of people don't know this town exists ... to get to go compete with people from over fifty countries ... you get to leave this town to see the world more or less through other people's eyes."
The team will be competing around the nineteenth of April during the four-day event.