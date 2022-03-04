Kershaw County Robotics Team headed to World Championship

The team won the state championship last week and is preparing to take on the world in Houston.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Kershaw County Robotics Team won the South Carolina Championship against twenty-eight teams on February 28th. Now, the team is preparing to head to Houston, Texas for the world championship.

"Every year we get a new mission, and we have to build a robot to complete that mission, multiple different aspects and multiple ways to score points and you have to choose which want you to want to score a point on," said team caption Jenna Henry.

"We started from the ground up, and we built a basic bot, and it was just a square and we've built on from that," Henry said. "It was amazing! It was the best thing ever. We're screaming, high fiving, it was the most chaos, but it was so fun."

2022 FIRST Robotics Competition RAPID REACT presented by The Boeing Company Season Game We just kicked off the 2022 FIRST Robotics Competition #RAPIDREACT presented by The Boeing Company season with the entire FIRST community and are excited to watch teams reimagine the future of safe and high-speed transport while propelling the evolution of transportation forward! Learn more about the 2022 FIRST Robotics Competition game, part of the 2021-2022 #FIRSTFORWARD presented by Qualcomm/Qualcomm for Good season: https://www.firstinspires.org/about/press-room/first-unveils-new-first-robotics-competition-season Posted by FIRST on Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Her team will now be competing on the big stage. "A lot of people don't know this town exists ... to get to go compete with people from over fifty countries ... you get to leave this town to see the world more or less through other people's eyes."