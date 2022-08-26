Kershaw County school's potholes worry some parents: Here's when they might be repaired

The potholes are at the entrance of the bus lot. But some parents want to know when they'll be fixed.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Potholes can be annoying, but they can also be dangerous.

News19 received a call from a concerned viewer over the potholes at the entrance of the Jackson Elementary School bus driver lot, so we asked the district what it was doing to fix the issue.

"It's just a slow settling and we're not worried," Billy Smith, the chief operations officer for Kershaw County School District, said.

One parent, Lucy Perry, drops her first grader off in the car line and said she can see them from her car and it concerns her.

"The bus shakes when they go through them," she said. "It seems like they are getting bigger, they were there last year and I thought they were going to fix them during the summer but they didn't."

Smith said that the drivers should be fine as long as they're obeying the speed limit.

"There's a 5mph speed limit through here and if they do that they should be fine," he said. "Our number one priority is the safety and security of all our people, bus drivers, bus riders, even our delivery truck folks. If we thought this was a safety issue, we would have done something already."

However, the district is taking the steps to fix the issue nonetheless, he said.

"We already have three quotes, we're ready to go, we just need the dollars to do it," Smith said. "This is a top priority on the list of deferred maintenance items for this school."

There is no official date for when the project will be completed as they need funding and time. And class being in session also creates a dilemma.