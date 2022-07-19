Kershaw County introduces new teachers on social media

The hope is to restore the connection between family and faculty that one staff member feels was lost during the pandemic.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — As many families are preparing to head back to the classroom, so are teachers, and this year the Kershaw County School District is trying something new.

All new teachers coming into the district are being welcomed with a Facebook article providing an image and synopsis of themselves.

The idea has been going on for several years at several schools but the idea this year came from Krissi Butler, Assistant Principal at Camden Middle School, for all to take part. Butler says it helps connect those coming into the classroom with their teachers before they arrive on the first day. "I'm a firm believer in relationship-building when it comes to students, families, and teachers," Butler said.

Butler says she feels it's necessary due to a lack of connection between staff and community during the pandemic. "I saw some other schools doing the same thing, and I thought you know what, COVID, it has made a huge disconnect between the schools, communities, families."

KCSD elementary and middle school supply lists are available online at www.kcsdschools.net/supplies. #myKCSD As a note,... Posted by Kershaw County School District on Monday, July 11, 2022

Butler approached new principal Casey Faulkenberry about the concept and he says he was all in. "When Ms. Butler said there's something going on in the district and us having so many new people coming in, what do you think about doing it as well? I said 'that's awesome lets run with it.'"

Butler says being a teacher can be hard and can come with negative connotations, and she hopes these welcoming comments will warm the teachers up. "There have been no negative posts at all," Butler said. "I'm excited about that because it just builds a good feeling, and everyone's excited."