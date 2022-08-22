Kershaw County School District opens playgrounds to public

The goal is to encourage more outside activity and providing outdoor areas for some areas that don't have access to parks.

Example video title will go here for this video

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County School District elementary playgrounds and walking areas are now accessible for those in the public.

Elizabeth Starling, coordinator for nursing services at the district says, "For our elementary schools, our parking lots and playgrounds, and that will open it up to families in those communities for those who may not have access to a gym."

Starling says allowing students to have access to swings and slides is beneficial to their growth.

"We know being physically active increases concentration in a classroom setting, and it increases attendance, and it just makes you feel better," Starling said. "So, these children who are more physically active do tend to be better learners in the classroom setting. It also helps with behavior and discipline, so we're hoping that by encouraging more activity in our communities, it will get the families involved, which will filter down into the children and the classroom."

The district hopes this will also bridge the gap for those in some of the more rural communities that don't have a nearby public park.

"We have some areas in our county where they don't have parks accessible to them but there may be an elementary school playground there so this opens that up for those who might not be able to get to a park."

Shawn Putnam is the co-chair for the Kershaw County Chapter of Wholespire, a nonprofit that provides communities with proven and sustainable approaches that lead to increased access to healthy choices for all people.

Putnam, said they've been pushing for this for 10 years

"We've been trying to work with the school district to get access to exercise opportunities playgrounds, those kinds of facilities," Putnam said. " We find that people are more willing and likely to get out and exercise if they have a safe place to do."

The district said law enforcement will regularly patrol these areas, and all children who come to the park must be with someone 14 years or older, and no pets are allowed.