Here's what Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan has to say about the chase that left a 17-year-old student dead

The Camden High Student ran into the wood line striking trees around 1:14 am.

Houser was headed toward Lugoff when her vehicle left the road and ran into the wood line, striking a tree.

Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan spoke about the incident and what had unfolded moments before.

"One of our deputies was out on just regular patrol," Boan said. "He passed by the Dollar General and realized two vehicles parked in the side parking lo. Of course, it was after 1 o'clock, and the business was closed."

Boan said there is a focus on law enforcement in that area, as just three days earlier, he said an alarm went off with an unsecured door at that Dollar General.

Boan says his deputy made contact with the two vehicles in the parking lot of Dollar General at 1:12 a.m., and moments later one vehicle pulled away.

"He's got someone fleeing from him, so he starts to try and leave, and he gets back in his vehicle," Boan said. "She's got a pretty decent lead at this point from him, so he starts traveling down the road to catch up to her. Unfortunately, when he got as close as he could to her, is when the accident took place."

At 1:13 is when the vehicle flees, and at 1:14 a.m., the vehicle crashes.

In a timeline News19 received, the deputy was 432 feet from the vehicle when the crash occurred.

But what constitutes a chase?

"We do have rules involved," Boan said. "One of the things I tell my guys all the time is, whenever you're chasing somebody you need to ask yourself a very important question: 'Am I chasing them because they are a danger to the public or are they a danger to the public because I'm chasing them?'"

Some of the considerations for officers are road conditions, time of day and direction the vehicle is headed.

Boan said as long as he is sheriff, they will allow their officers to chase if it is safe.

Boan said the person inside the second vehicle sitting at Dollar General is cooperating with law enforcement through this investigation.

"All I can say right now is that it's still under investigation. There is stuff we're looking into that was there," Boan said. "I don't want to go too far into it because it's some of the things...I just want to make sure we've got our facts straight before we go any further. But one of the things we did not find weapons, firearms, we did not find any burglary tools, we did not find drugs, we did not find the main stuff that you are thinking about. It's just a little bit more complex."

Houser's father is a former deputy with the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.

"In law enforcement, we're all a family," Boan said. "He's a brother to me, and can't imagine what he's going through."

The deputy who made contact with the vehicle has been provided with counseling, and the accident is still under investigation by a South Carolina Highway Patrol special team, according to Boan.