Kershaw County School District leaving for Dorchester County

Former teachers and residents of Kershaw County respond to what they want to see happen next in the district

CAMDEN, S.C. — Kershaw County Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins is leaving the district to accept a position in Dorchester County, a role he will begin on July 1.

"While I am excited about this new opportunity in Dorchester County, I am extremely proud to have served in KCSD and of all that we have achieved, especially during a pandemic," Robbins said in a statement released by the district. "I know that this school district will continue to thrive and be successful".

Former teacher Kayci Brazzle says she has an idea of what she wants to see in the next superintendent. "I'm a former teacher in this district. I love it. We need a leader that loves it as much as our community loves it, and I think when we get that, everything will be just fine.

Barbara Wilkes, another former teacher, says she wants a superintendent who will maintain the School Resource Officers (SROs). "This past year is the first time we got SROs in all schools," Wilkes said. She also wants to see more attention to certain students. "Different types of students need to be taken care of," Wilkes said. "The ones that have physical handicaps and we mentioned mental handicaps."

Another former teacher, Shelli Fox, says she wants to see "more staff, smaller classes. That's what you always want as a teacher, and more support for principals," Fox said. "I find principals are not allowed to discipline as sternly as they might want."

"Relationships moving on down, teachers shouldn't be afraid of what's going on," Wilkes said. "I love Kershaw County. I love the school system. I grew up here. I went through it, I taught here."