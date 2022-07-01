14th earthquake rocks Lugoff, Elgin area of South Carolina

The earthquake registered a magnitude of 1.8 and happened in the same general area as the 13 that preceded it over the last three weeks.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Yet another earthquake rumbled under Kershaw County on Saturday morning weeks after an initial magnitude 3.3 temblor rattled much of the Midlands less than a month earlier.

The latest quake happened just before 6:30 a.m. and initially registered a magnitude of 1.3 but has since been revised to a magnitude of 1.8. Most quakes below magnitude 2.5 are hard for people to feel but can still be recorded by seismology equipment.

The U.S. Geological Survey, as of 9 a.m., shows three people reporting to have felt the small rumble. One was in the Lugoff area, another was in the Elgin area and a third was apparently in Pelion.

This is the fourteenth earthquake reported in the area since the first rumbled on Dec. 27. All of them have been focused in the general area of Fort Jackson Road and John C. West Freeway, though, scattered a good distance to the north and south of both roads.