17th earthquake hits Elgin, Lugoff area on one-month anniversary of first

While not nearly as powerful as the 3.3 that rattled the region on Dec. 27, it was nonetheless felt by residents.

LUGOFF, S.C. — Yet another earthquake is rattling the Elgin and Lugoff areas on the one-month anniversary of the largest - and first - of them all.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirms the latest earthquake had a magnitude of, roughly, 2.1. The epicenter appears to be just east of Fort Jackson Road and north of State Road S-28-628.

While quakes below a magnitude of 2.5 are difficult to feel, residents in the area report definitely feeling this one. In addition to two reports to WLTX, 76 people responded to the USGS suggesting they had felt the earthquake.

This is the 17th earthquake reported in the area since Dec. 27 when a magnitude 3.3 rumbled an even larger swath of the Midlands. It, too, was centered in roughly the same area.