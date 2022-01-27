17th earthquake hits Elgin, Lugoff area on one-month anniversary of first

LUGOFF, S.C. — Yet another earthquake is rattling the Elgin and Lugoff areas on the one-month anniversary of the largest - and first - of them all.
The U.S. Geological Survey confirms the latest earthquake had a magnitude of, roughly, 2.1. The epicenter appears to be just east of Fort Jackson Road and north of State Road S-28-628.
While quakes below a magnitude of 2.5 are difficult to feel, residents in the area report definitely feeling this one. In addition to two reports to WLTX, 76 people responded to the USGS suggesting they had felt the earthquake.
This is the 17th earthquake reported in the area since Dec. 27 when a magnitude 3.3 rumbled an even larger swath of the Midlands. It, too, was centered in roughly the same area.
Experts in seismology have previously told News19 that these earthquakes fall in the area of the Eastern Piedmont Fault which runs from Alabama to Virginia. All of the recent quakes in South Carolina, however, have fallen within an area of just a few miles.