Earthquake hits near Elgin, South Carolina for 18th time

ELGIN, S.C. — So it happened again.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 1.3 took place three miles East of Elgin, South Carolina on Wednesday, as confirmed by the U.S. Geological Survey and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

It was reported that the aftershock occurred at 12:39 a.m.

This earthquake took place six days after the 17th one had been reported in the Elgin and Lugoff areas on Jan. 27. It had a magnitude of 3.3, which was felt by many residents in the area.

SCEMD stated that this is the 18th earthquake to occur in the area since Dec. 27, 2021, the 19th to happen statewide since then, and the twelfth to occur in 2022. The first earthquake in the Elgin area was the strongest, rating a 3.3 on the scale.