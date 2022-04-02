'Annual Rite of Spring' Carolina Cup returns for 87th year

The event draws more than 30,000 people each year.

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Annual "Rite of Spring," also known as the Carolina Cup, returned to Camden for the 87th year.

A sea of pastels filled the stands as thousands of fans showed up in their best dresses, suits, and hats.

It's a time-honored tradition for those like Tom Morrison who has been coming to the tracks with his friends for more than 20 years.

“It is the elegant and active outdoor event that you want to come to in South Carolina," said Morrison.

After canceling the 2020 race and delaying the 2021 race due to COVID-19, the race is finally back on track in the usual time; though, for many, the cup is about more than horse racing.

I’m covering The Annual #CarolinaCup today! The first race started at 1:30 with the last race wrapping up at around 5. tune in later @wltx for a recap! pic.twitter.com/YAqYsA9Eis — Becky Budds (@BeckyBuddstv) April 2, 2022

“The fashion, the hats, the cocktails, just everyone being so free,” said Anita Shaw.

From drinks to shopping, and furry friends, there's something for racegoers of all ages.

“It's a family-friendly event and we want people to come and have fun, but be responsible," said Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan. Boan has worked numerous cups throughout his career. He said the event has only gotten better.

“I think a lot more people get to see horses now than they did in the past," said Boan.

The beautiful weather coupled with extravagant tailgate parties keeps newcomers like Quanyatta Nixon coming back for more.