A library on wheels for Kershaw's 'book deserts'

The Kershaw County Library has kicked off it's Bookmobile summer session for kids, teens and adults.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County Library is promoting summer reading.

They are doing that by using their library on wheels, bookmobile, to help get books to those in apartments & communities, churches, and parks for areas they call "Book Deserts".

Amy Schofield, from Kershaw County Library, says the book desert is, "where there are a scarcity of print materials of books, of course being librarians, we are behind reading, having books available in these places in these book deserts is extremely important."

Schofield says the bookmobile focuses on students.

"We're trying to get books into the hands of children who might not have books at home, " she says and adds that the books are not just for children and teens but also for adults.

The bookmobile tags along with Food For The Soul and United Way of Kershaw County which has helped them identify where the book deserts are.

"Going to a library creates an extra step an extra barrier, you have to have transportation, then also they don't have to worry about bringing them back, they are theirs too keep, there's no fines, there's no replacement fee's, so we're trying to make it as barrier-free as possible," said Schofield.

Below is a full list of locations.

Camden Cove Apartments

328 Ballfield Dr. (Camden) Third Fridays at 2 PM June 17, July 15, August 19

Hallmark @ Truesdell Apartments

186 Roy Truesdell Rd. (Lugoff) First Fridays at 3 PM June 3, July 1, August 5

Lynnwood Apartments

841 Frenwood Ln. (Lugoff) Second Wednesdays at 2 PM June 8, July 13, August 10

River's Edge Apartments

971 Wateree Blvd. (Camden) Third Fridays at 3 PM June 17, July 15, August 19

Sherwood Forest Apartments

7 Sherwood Ct. (Lugoff) Second Wednesdays at 3 PM June 8, July 13, August 10

Belmont Baptist Church

65 Payne Pond Rd. (Westville) 12 PM on dates below Tuesday, August 16

Buffalo Baptist Church

6390 Lockhart Rd. (Kershaw) 1 PM** on dates below Wednesday, July 20

El Bethel Faith Community Church

905 Longtown Rd. (Lugoff) 2 PM on dates below Monday, June 20

Nazareth Baptist Church

1633 Perkins Rd. (Cassatt) 2 PM on dates below Friday, August 12

Sandy Level Baptist Church

2920 Timrod Rd. (Bethune) 12 PM on dates below Thursday, July 20

St. John's Missionary Baptist Church

3238 John G. Richards Rd. (Liberty Hill) 1 PM on dates below Wednesday, June 15

Boykin Park

1615 Campbell St. (Camden) Fourth Wednesdays at 11:30 AM June 22, July 27, August 24

Kirkwood Park

192 Stower St. (Camden) Second Fridays at 11:30 AM June 10, July 8, August 12

Larry Doby Park