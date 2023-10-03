Local artist transforms an electric box in Camden

Laurie McIntosh is hoping more boxes will be transformed within the city.

CAMDEN, S.C. — From a plain green electric box to one full of character, a local artist has been hard at work bringing a new look to Camden.

“These unsightly boxes are all over town, but they are necessary,” said artist Laurie McIntosh.

McIntosh is an artist in Camden who has been working to bring some new life to the cultural district.

“I’ve just been encouraging to do more public art, and everybody's up for that, so I was asked to do the first one," McIntosh said.

Her piece “A dozen Happy Hounds” came from inspiration after visiting her friend's farm, but it also fits in with the equestrian industry, which is prevalent in Camden.

“I had an idea at first of doing an abstract, and then I saw the dogs running and that's when it occurred to me 'It would just be fabulous if they looked like they were running from every single direction,'” McIntosh said.

After 200 hours of work, her art was made into a wrap. “We scanned it very high resolution and then it's output.”

Now, McInstosh is hoping more artists in the city get the chance to transform other boxes across the city.

“I really want to see more of these boxes," McIntosh said. "I'd love to see them all over the cultural district. It's just a wonderful way to address an eye sore.”