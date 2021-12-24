Lighting up the night for a good cause

One family in Bethune is lighting up their home in hopes to raise money for a local animal rescue.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Chance Harris and his wife are lighting up their home this holiday season with thousands of lights and music in sync.

The home located on 105 College Street West in Bethune is using all the money raised to donate to Fostering Foster Animal Rescue in Camden.

Harris and his wife have done the event for the last few years, with it increasing in numbers every year. Two weeks ago, he had raised around $200. On Christmas Eve, he has raised over $440.

Harris got the idea from another home in the community. When he would go to the event in the past he said, "I would love to do that one day." Now, he's doing it as a tradition and is using it for a good cause, something he says, he gets a lot of enjoyment out of.

Andrea Walker, Founder of Fostering Foster Animal Rescue was surprised to learn they were planning to send the donations to her. "It's just amazing that people in the community want to come out and come up with ideas to help us raise money," Foster said. "They know what we are doing, and it's important we're saving about six hundred dogs' lives a year." She said this is what Christmas and the holidays are all about.

If you decide to come, they ask you to park across the street but not block anyone's driveway and turn your radio to 92.5 FM to enjoy the music.