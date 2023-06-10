Boutique created for domestic violence victims in Kershaw County is expanding

After seeing over one hundred people in need, and taking in dozens of donations they are preparing to expand

Example video title will go here for this video

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County Uplifted, formerly known as Blue Line Boutique, is looking to expand services in Kershaw County after seeing high demand.

“I didn’t realize before taking this on that there were so many victims that needed things," said Lindsay Lyons with Kershaw County Uplifted. "I knew they were out there, but I didn’t know that there were many.”

Lyons says it is a place for victims of domestic violence and those in the community who are in need to come get free items like clothes, hygiene products, and more.

“We’ve helped, as far as domestic violence victims or violence in general, those victims, we’ve helped probably anywhere from 10-15, so that’s a little bit less than we want to do," Lyons said. "We’ve had hundreds of people in the last 3 months or so coming and going, whether it's donating items or coming and getting what they need.“

As the number of those in need has grown, so have the donations from the community, which has left them looking for a new home.

“We've just grown so much, and we just need a new space," Lyons said. "We love all the help from the community, and it’s been a lot of help, and we are very grateful.”