Find some fun at the Battle of Camden BBQ Festival this weekend

The free two-day event features plenty of barbeque, food competitions, live music and activities to keep the kids entertained.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Eighteen of the best cooks in the south are smoking up some chicken wings for your enjoyment at the Battle Of Camden BBQ Festival in Camden this weekend.

The free two-day event, which takes place on Broad Street, will feature plenty of barbecue, food competitions, live music, and activities to keep the kids entertained.

The event, which is free to the public, will have tickets available for purchase to sample different items. All the money raised will go to the Camden Jaycee to buy food and toys for families who need them in Kershaw County.

The cook-off will include 18 teams from across the state, most of which participated in the SC BBQ Association's Tournament, according to organizer JC Hough.

Festival-goers can enjoy a chicken wing eating contest, a mac 'n cheese contest, two live bands, and tons of barbeque. Barbeque will be served in different portions -- one-ounce cups, three-ounce cups, or twelve-ounce cups.

We are just a few days out, make sure your calendar is marked!!! 2 days of BBQ, music, peace and love. We’re like... Posted by Battle of Camden Barbeque Festival on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

If you are not a barbeque fan, there will also be hot dogs, funnel cakes, and for those who dare, ice cream.