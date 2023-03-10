Camden leaders consider implementing impact fees

If approved any new development could come with an additional fee.

CAMDEN, S.C. — As the population grows and developments boom in Camden, leaders are now looking at adopting impact fees. If approved any new development could come with an additional fee.

“I don’t think our current residents should have to experience increases in their tax rates or increase in the fees they pay to subsidize new growth, and so new growth should pay for itself,” Camden City Manager Jonathan Rorie said.

Rorie said as growth continues, the city hired an outside consultant to look into the impact fee laws.

“Camden, in particular, we’re anticipating growth twice as much as the rural areas of the county,” Rorie said.

An impact fee puts the cost of growth on those bringing in new development.

“It applies to all commercial occupancies, businesses, and residents," Rorie said. "But to keep it simple, basically we charge a maximum impact fee or a discounted impact fee, and if you look just from a single-family dwelling or residential it would be about $5,000 per unit.”

That fee would pay for essential services that will see more usage as more people call the area home.

“We’re considering the adoption of an impact fee for any new development ... pays an impact fee so that, in the long run, as the population increases and the demand on our services increase, we're able to take in and buy additional fire trucks, sanitation trucks, expand our parks facilities and things of that nature,” Rorie said.