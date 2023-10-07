One dead of suspected drowning at Kendall Lake in Camden, police say

The victim's identity has not been publicly released.

CAMDEN, S.C. — One person has died following an incident at a Camden lake on Saturday afternoon.

Camden Police Chief Jack Rushing said his office responded just before 3:45 p.m. after one of two people who were swimming at Lake Kendall went under. Rushing said the other swimmer then called for help.

Emergency crews responded and recovered the victim within about 10 minutes. However, Rushing said the victim died, and the coroner has since been called in.

The chief said the specific circumstances of the incident are still under investigation. He said there were several witnesses at the lake, which borders Kendall Park in the northern portion of Camden. Police are speaking with witnesses to uncover more about what happened.