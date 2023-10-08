Camden lake drowning victim identified

Coroner David West said that the first report of the incident came in around 3:35 p.m. that a male swimmer in Kendall Lake went under and didn't come back up. West said emergency medical services, Camden Fire and the Kershaw County Rescue Squad responded to the scene and the victim was recovered around 3:52 p.m. West said the victim, identified as 20-year-old Justin Jenkins of the Camden area, died at the scene.