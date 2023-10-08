x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Kershaw County

Camden lake drowning victim identified

The Kershaw County Coroner said the victim died at the scene.
Credit: WLTX
File

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released the name and additional details about a drowning in Camden on Saturday afternoon.

Coroner David West said that the first report of the incident came in around 3:35 p.m. that a male swimmer in Kendall Lake went under and didn't come back up. West said emergency medical services, Camden Fire and the Kershaw County Rescue Squad responded to the scene and the victim was recovered around 3:52 p.m. West said the victim, identified as 20-year-old Justin Jenkins of the Camden area, died at the scene.

Camden Police said Saturday that they were speaking with several witnesses at the lake at the time of the drowning. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Boutique for domestic violence victims

Before You Leave, Check This Out