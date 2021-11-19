Camden businesses prepare for holiday shoppers

As many begin shopping for the holidays, downtown Camden businesses want you to come out in person and shop local.

The holiday season is a busy time for most stores. "This kind of business comes and goes ... you have your busy times and your times where you are not quite as busy, but all and all, it's a good time of year for us," said Judy Wagener, owner of Vintage Collections on Main Street.

Wagener says local stores are important to the community. An added benefit of shopping local is being able to see and reach out and feel the item you are buying, she says.

Mackenzie Wall, who works with Pink Stable, said she has made it her mission this holiday season to shop local at all the shops on Main Street, to get away from online shopping and support local businesses in her area.

Wall says Pink Stable sees a large amount of foot traffic during the holiday season, which is helped by folks coming in from out of town and visiting family in the Camden area. They also expect to see regular customers come by during the holiday season.

Wall says being on Main Street helps business because people will walk from store to store, which can lead them to find Pink Stable and possibly buy from them.

Wagener says the holiday season has been off to a great start, and she is hopeful it's going to end up being a great year, especially after the pandemic last year.

Small Business Saturday is coming up on Saturday, November 27, and local officials are encouraging folks to get holiday shopping done and support your local community at the same time in downtown Camden.

The Downtown Camden program is partnering with the Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce to promote shopping local and giving away prizes to mark the occasion with free giveaways, Shop Small bags, other prizes and fun.