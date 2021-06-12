Camden neighborhood to get a makeover

The money will be put toward a 50-acre lot on the south side of the city along Church Street, between Campbell and Broad Streets.

CAMDEN, S.C. — A Camden neighborhood has received a $750,000 federal grant to use for neighborhood revitalization.

The money will be put toward a 50-acre lot on the south side of the city along Church Street, between Campbell and Broad Streets.

Camden City Planner Shawn Putnam said the money is meant to help predominately low to mid income areas.

The money will be used for several different activities in the area.

Residents in the community consistently had the same issue when addressing where the money was going. Putnam said crime was the number one issue for residents.

The money will be directed to helping fix the crime issues, by demolishing six homes in the fifty-acre lot that are rundown, he adds some have collapsed roofing and no one lives in them. Another initiative is to install security cameras in the area.

Putman said the city will also be "re-lining old sewer lines to allow them to remain serviceable, doing rehabilitation to manhole covers to reduce rainwater into the sewer system, replacing service lines that run from the main sewer to each residence and providing new sewer cleanout."