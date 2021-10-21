New toy store opens in Camden just in time for the holidays

As the holidays approach, downtown Camden will get a new gift to share with the community -- a new toy store with gifts that are educational and unique.

CAMDEN, S.C. — As the holidays approach, Camden will get a new gift to share with the community -- a new toy store with gifts that are educational and unique.

Kayci Brazell, a former middle school teacher, is opening Blue Skies & Sunshine to continue bringing education to kids.

The store, which was originally expected to open on October 15, is now slated to open in mid-November The opening was delayed after recent supply chain issues prevented the store from being fully stocked. "What we are finding is they do come, but they may come when we are not expecting it," Brazell said.

The store is also facing some other challenges that come along with doing business during the COVID-pandemic, including the creation of an online shopping presence. Brazell said the store will add the online shopping component soon, but will really be an in-person experience. "This is a place for people to connect, meet and hang out," she said