Camden Police Chief announces retirement

Police Chief Joe Floyd has over 50 years experience in law enforcement

Example video title will go here for this video

CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden's police chief is saying goodbye after over 20 years serving in that position.

We spoke with Chief Joe Floyd over the phone about the decision to move into retirement, he says it's time to move on to the next chapter in life, but he's enjoyed serving the community

"It's been a good job for me, great community, people here are just a different community," Floyd said.

"The vast majority (in Camden) are law abiding and very supportive of law enforcement, and if I have to give a thank you, it's to them because the support has just been fantastic."

Floyd has over 50 years total in law enforcement experience. He served in Manning, South Carolina, before moving to Camden.