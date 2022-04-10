Camden Police searching for missing person last seen at train station

Amber-Jean Aldrich was last seen on Saturday afternoon and is in need of important medication.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden Police are asking for help finding a missing person not seen Saturday afternoon.

The department shared a statement on Sunday asking the public to be on the lookout for 26-year-old Amber-Jean Aldrich. Police said Aldrich was last seen waiting at the Camden Amtrak Station on Saturday around 5 p.m. Authorities believe Aldrich was wearing camo-colored shorts, a red and black flannel, a black ball cap, and a green Ninja Turtle hoodie.

Police said she requires important medication that isn't currently with her. Aldrich is about 5 feet to 5 feet 5 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes, and tattoos.