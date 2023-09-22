Police search for missing teen who left Camden High School

Authorities believe the 17-year-old may have called for a ride.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden Police are asking for help finding a teen who went missing on Thursday morning.

Authorities said 17-year-old Alyssa Mccroan left Camden High School at 1022 Ehrenclou Drive around 11:30 a.m. Authorities believe she called someone for a ride. At the time, she was wearing black sweatpants, a blue t-shirt, rainbow-colored crocks and a camouflage backpack.