Camden Police searching for missing teen last seen in Sumter

CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing teen not seen since Wednesday in a nearby city.
According to a release provided by the department, 15-year-old Kendal Jenkins was last seen on Jan. 26 in Sumter. Jenkins has brown eyes and reddish-brown hair with long extensions similar to the ones she has in the photo the department provided. Jenkins is about five feet five inches tall and 145 pounds.
No additional details on her disappearance were provided. However, the department is asking anyone with information on her location to contact Detective Sgt. Carmen Oxandaboure at 803-425-6035. Tipsters can also provide information through Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.