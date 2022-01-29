Camden Police searching for missing teen last seen in Sumter

Anyone with information on the location of 15-year-old Kendal Jenkins is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing teen not seen since Wednesday in a nearby city.

According to a release provided by the department, 15-year-old Kendal Jenkins was last seen on Jan. 26 in Sumter. Jenkins has brown eyes and reddish-brown hair with long extensions similar to the ones she has in the photo the department provided. Jenkins is about five feet five inches tall and 145 pounds.