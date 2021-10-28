Camden pre-school adds STEM lab to get students ahead of the curve

Caughman Academy, a Camden pre-school, has new ways to teach students

CAMDEN, S.C. — Caughman Academy in Kershaw County is working hard to get their students ahead of the game.

The Camden pre-school has put in a S.T.E.M, (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) lab into their school to allow students to further their knowledge.

Nashanda Johnson-Caughman, Operator of Caughman Academy, came up with the idea after having her first child, and she worked to make it happen for the new set of kids at the school.

The academy has computers that allow access to Noggin and Disney+, which will allow them to learn about the solar system, ecosystems, and mathematics, Johnson-Caughman added.

Kershaw County School District also awarded the pre-school with multiple BricQ 2020 Editions, which promotes problem-solving strategies and cognitive thought patterns, Johnson-Caughman added.

Activities are designed to make them think and to develop behaviors that help them learn how to take care of plants, people and schoolwork. The kids are immersed activities like float or sink, watering flowers, chess, etc.

Dominique Green, Director of Caughman Academy, said, "seeing the kids' faces when they explore, like seeing the kids' face when they put a volcano together and it erupts, if it will sink or float ... every learning experience is a wow for me"