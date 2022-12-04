Camden resident revitalizing a historical building downtown

TenEleven Gallery on Broad Street is getting a new look

CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden continues to see growth and one local businessman is working to change the look of one historic building on Broad Street.

"What really prompted me to buy it was to improve Camden and give back," says Rob Brown, the newest owner of the TenEleven Gallery.

Brown bought the three-story building back in February and the changes have already started.

"Both the front and back door areas were fairly dim, so we put new lights in there, we actually painted the floor it was black and now it's kinda a stream that draws you from front to back and back to front and just to get the guests to come to visit the various shops in there ".

He plans to renovate the top floor of the historic building bringing back a former look. "The third floor we're actually gonna turn it back into the venue which is what it was originally" he added.

Amanda Clark is the owner of Wonderlust Gift in the building and she has seen many changes over the course of the weeks, changes for the good she says.

"I'm excited to see everything changing in downtown Camden over the last year it's been fun to see several new businesses open and flourish," says Clark.