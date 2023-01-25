Camden Police name interim police chief

Darren Norris named interim police chief as Chief Joe Floyd retires

CAMDEN, S.C. — Retired Deputy Chief of Police Darren Norris has been named the interim Police Chief for the Camden Police Department, filling the position after retiring chief Joe Floyd.

"I am honored to have been selected as Interim Chief of the Camden Police Department," Norris said. "I look forward to working with the dedicated men and women of the department and the community to keep Camden a safe place to live, work, and visit."

Norris retired in 2019 after 27 years of service in various positions, including uniform patrol, K-9 handler, narcotics/vice investigations, patrol supervisory, training and management positions, federal task force officer, and Special Operations Division Commander. He is certified as a police instructor through the SC Criminal Justice Academy and frequently teaches patrol operations and leadership. Norris most recently served as Assistant Chief of Police for the town of Springfield, SC.

“We are pleased that Chief Norris will be joining us in this role and will be building upon the foundation laid by our retiring Chief Joe Floyd,” said Camden City Manager Jon Rorie.