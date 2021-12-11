Camden Expandin': Town seeing explosion of shops, homes

Camden is exploding with shops and homes

CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden has been seeing new apartment complexes, homes, neighborhoods, shopping centers, and local businesses expanding all across the region.

Jeffery Graham, owner of Graham Realtor, is one of those who's trying to keep up with the demand for housing, and says people are drawn to the area. "We're seeing folks choose to live in Camden, versus other surrounding areas in the Midlands," Graham said.

He believes there are several factors to the growth in the community, but one of the main drivers may be the military. He says with so many military installations in the region, the families that get stationed at those places are bringing multiple children. That, in turn, leads to a greater demand for housing--and housing with multiple rooms.

"Most of them have a couple of children, so then we talk about how that affects our schools," Graham said. "Well guess what? We're going to need housing that provides for our veterans. That's huge."

He also attributes Columbia's growth to the increase in residents in Kershaw County as well, as people who work in the capital city look for places to live that are within range for a commute.

According to Graham, Kershaw County has seen a 12 percent growth over the last ten years.

As shopping centers are beginning to invest more money in the area, and local businesses continue to grow, this is leading to more residents also coming to the area.

"We've had multiple shopping centers being built, we've got a new on the interstate, we're seeing the commercial as well as residential. That means you've got a great community to come to. That's powerful."

Camden is the center point for the grown, since it's the county seat, and is not far from the interstate and Columbia.