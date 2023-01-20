New cars could be coming to Camden police department

As for the older cars in the fleet, they are headed to the Carolina Motorsports Park.

CAMDEN, S.C. — A new budget amendment for the City of Camden means new police cars for the Camden Police Department.

"It will be the second reading on Tuesday evening to purchase two new police cars and a new pick-up truck for the police department, that stems back from our cars, we have cars, replacing them that are 2009s-2010s lots of milage lots of break downs," says finance director for The City of Camden, Debra Courtney.

She says it will help them keep newer cars on the streets with fewer maintenance issues.

"It will be a total of 158,000 for two vehicles, and 79,000 dollars for the pick-up, although it's a big experience especially now when you buy a new vehicle, the longer we keep them the more mileage they have on them the more repairs we have, so in essence what we're trying to do, especially with buying a pick up is take and rotate those cars out of our fleet," she added.

As for the older cars in the fleet, they are headed to the Carolina Motorsports Park.

"The Carolina Motorsports Park allows us to use their track for no charge for defensive driving courses," she adds.