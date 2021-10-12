Camden Junior Welfare League hosts annual Candlelight Tour of Homes

The tour runs from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m., which will allow attendees to visit ten historical homes across Kershaw County.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The 45th Annual Candlelight Tour of Homes kicks off Saturday afternoon in Camden at the Archives Museum. The tour runs from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m., which will allow attendees to visit ten historical homes across Kershaw County.

Katharine Spadacenta, President of Camden Junior Welfare League, is hosting the event and said the candlelight tour helps provide the organization with grant-making money and scholarships for students each year.

Last year the event was moved to a completely virtual event due since the scheduled dates were in the height of the pandemic. This year, Spadacenta is excited to be back in person and to take people along to the different sites.

Spadacenta says those who are not interested in returning in person will have the option to watch the event online again this year with a virtual tour. All ticket holders have access to the in-person and virtual versions of the event.