CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden Police are hoping the public can help them find a missing teen.

Carter Tremblay, 14 was last seen in the 1000 block of York Street in Camden Tuesday evening. Officers did not say what led up to his disappearance or if he may be with someone else.

Police say he was wearing a black hoodie, grey Crocs, dark pants and was carrying a purple backpack.