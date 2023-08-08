Central Carolina Technical College expanding courses, renovating building to meet need of students

The college is working to bring in a nursing certificate and build two new buildings

CAMDEN, S.C. — Central Carolina Technical College (CCTC) is adding new buildings and launching a new certificate program in response to the growing demand for education in Kershaw County.

When classes return in two weeks, the halls will be filled with more students than ever before.

CCTC President Kevin Pollock said they have improved educational opportunities to meet the area's growing needs this year.

"The growth has been steady over the past few years, it stayed steady during the pandemic, and with that, we see more growth for more students," Pollock said.

He said it begins this fall with a Pre-Nursing Preparatory Certificate at the Kershaw campus.

"It's going to allow students who want to go into a nursing program are able to take prep classes in Kershaw rather than driving to the main campus," he added.

The expansion also includes $10 million dedicated to fund the renovation and reconstruction of a science building.

"Some of the things we'd like to do over there is an environmental science program over that way, some life health programs that way, and with that, we really do need some sort of a science center," he said.

Also underway is the construction of a Colonial Artisan Center. Phil Gaines, a consultant for Historic Camden, said this center will offer students educational and hands-on experiences.

"We will start out with colonial artisans, to highlight that period, but not necessarily just from this area, we hope it will be national and bring people in from Williamsburg and other parts of the state, who will come in and talk about what their specialty is," Gaines added.

There is no date on when the construction of the Colonial Artisan Center or Science building would begin.