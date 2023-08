The City of Camden says it is currently experiencing a phone outage for city hall, the fire department and public works.

Officials say they are working to resolve the issue.

In the meantime, residents should call 803-669-0194 to report power outages during working hours. After 5 p.m., residents should call to report power outages.

There is no word yet on the possible cause of the outage or when it is expected to be resolved.