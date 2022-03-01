Longtime timepiece removed from downtown Camden amid ongoing renovations

The clock located on the corner of Broad and West DeKalb Streets came down last week

CAMDEN, S.C. — Downtown Camden might look a little different this year following the removal of a well-known clock located on the corner of West DeKalb and Broad streets above the First Palmetto Bank.

The building has been vacant for several years and is now welcoming in a new look. Daniel Roberts, spokesperson for Center Square of South Carolina said the clock was originally installed back in 1960 and has been hanging for over 50 years but isn't functional anymore. The thermometer also didn't work.

There were no intentions from the new investors to take the clock away but they were informed when work began that the clock did not abide by the City of Camden's sign ordinance.

Along with the removal of the clock comes the removal of the stucco exterior. The plan is to use the exposed brick underneath the stucco if it's in good condition. If not, they will place a brick exterior to help bring the building back to its original 1910 condition, Roberts said.

Roberts also said that, along with the renovations on the exterior, there will be an interior change as well. There are plans to add a restaurant downstairs and then couple it with apartments upstairs. He feels it's become commonplace in Camden as several locations have incorporated apartments above restaurants in downtown Camden.