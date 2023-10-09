'We’re working on a possible plan to redo this boat ramp' | Kershaw County Parks and Rec looking to make changes at Patriot's Landing

The Kershaw County Parks and Recreation Department wants to change the boat ramp area with public input as a guide.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County Parks and Recreation wants the public's help at Patriots Landing. On Saturday, the department held its first public input session for possible improvements at the current boating dock.

"I try to, but I don't come out here as much as I used to because the boat ramp, actually," Tim Cox, a Kershaw County resident, said.

This isn't a complaint but exactly what Kershaw County Parks and Recreation Department officials said they are looking for - what boaters say they need for a safer experience at Patriot's Landing.

"We're working on a possible plan to redo this boat ramp, and we want the public to tell us what we should have here," Parks and Recreation Director Shane Duncan said.

He said this is the first of many sessions to hear personal experiences from residents.

"Well, the old ramp that we had here at one time, there were some safety issues; a couple of people with damaged boats possibly could get hurt and we actually had a citizen here this morning who said he damaged his boat about six years ago and that was the reason he stopped using this ramp," Duncan said.

Cox said he's looking forward to getting back on the water.

"I always come and just check out the river and see what it looks and wish I was there the ramp; the last few years, they had a floating dock I couldn't get out from my boat," Cox said.

He said he'd like to see the department help streamline the process of getting boats into the water.

"Dig a canal up the boat ramp a ways and put your boat in where there was no current," Cox said.

David Rankin said he's fished at Patriots Landing for 25 years.

"The boat ramp is nice but there should be a little bit more lighting when you come out here at night time and it could be a little wider like a dual boat ramp," Rankin said.