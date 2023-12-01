CSX designates Select Site in Lugoff, but what does it mean?

Kershaw County's mega-site has been empty for 15 years but thanks to this, a new future could be on the horizon

LUGOFF, S.C. — CSX select site is at 1291 Commerce Drive in Lugoff. But what does that mean?

"Receiving that designation means it has all the du-diligence complete, what I mean by due diligence is a phase 1 environmental, geotechnical studies have been done, there has been work done as well on cultural impact and so forth," says Jeff Burgess, economic developer for Kershaw County.

It will help a company decide if they want to call this place home this allows a shortened window.

"It means the sites' ready to go for manufacturing, it basically sets the site up for a rail-oriented project or a large-scale project, yes our hope is to have a company located out there," added Burgess.

How would it impact the county?

"We'd refer to it as a transformational announcement, and transformational for the community, you want them to be a very good-paying job, competitive jobs, and you want it to be a benefit to the region and the county," adds Burgess.

The 1420-acre site has a rail line to its North and the interstate to its South and while no developer has made it official…burgess says there is movement.

"We've had several inquiries, I mean for this county we receive a generous number of RFI's or Request For Information on that site, so they're all in different places in where they're at, and their decision making," he concluded.