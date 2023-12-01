CSX designates Select Site in Lugoff, but what does it mean?

LUGOFF, S.C. — CSX select site is at 1291 Commerce Drive in Lugoff. But what does that mean?
"Receiving that designation means it has all the du-diligence complete, what I mean by due diligence is a phase 1 environmental, geotechnical studies have been done, there has been work done as well on cultural impact and so forth," says Jeff Burgess, economic developer for Kershaw County.
It will help a company decide if they want to call this place home this allows a shortened window.
"It means the sites' ready to go for manufacturing, it basically sets the site up for a rail-oriented project or a large-scale project, yes our hope is to have a company located out there," added Burgess.
How would it impact the county?
"We'd refer to it as a transformational announcement, and transformational for the community, you want them to be a very good-paying job, competitive jobs, and you want it to be a benefit to the region and the county," adds Burgess.
The 1420-acre site has a rail line to its North and the interstate to its South and while no developer has made it official…burgess says there is movement.
"We've had several inquiries, I mean for this county we receive a generous number of RFI's or Request For Information on that site, so they're all in different places in where they're at, and their decision making," he concluded.
He adds it's too early to say when something would move in… but this announcement would hopefully help.