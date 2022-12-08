Mother stabbed estimated 10 times by son after argument over pets, authorities say

We now know more about what led up to the attack and where authorities found the victim's son.

CASSATT, S.C. — The Kershaw County sheriff is sharing new details regarding an early morning stabbing that left a mother in critical condition.

Sheriff Lee Boan told News19 that the stabbing followed an argument between the victim and her son, the suspect now identified as 28-year-old Drake Munger, over how he was allegedly treating the family pets.

Investigators now believe the dispute escalated and ended with Munger stabbing his mother roughly 10 times. Sheriff Boan said at least one of those attacks also lacerated her heart.

The sheriff said the woman is still in critical condition, however, there are positive signs that she will be able to recover.

Boan said the mother and suspect had only recently moved to the area from Pennsylvania where Munger is said to also have a criminal record.

Munger already faces at least one charge, attempted murder, and more could follow as the investigation develops, the sheriff said.

The sheriff added that a child relative of the suspect was ultimately the hero in the case, having barricaded the home and called 911 to get help for the victim.