Coroner confirms drowning death on Lake Wateree

The coroner said the victim was at the lake with friends at the time.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has confirmed the death of a 54-year-old Camden-area man following an incident at Lake Wateree on Wednesday.

According to Coroner David West, a drowning occurred around 7 p.m. after a man went under after stepping off a boat ramp at Buck Hill Landing near Lugoff. According to West, he couldn't swim and was unable to come back up, resulting in his death.