Coroner confirms drowning death on Lake Wateree

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has confirmed the death of a 54-year-old Camden-area man following an incident at Lake Wateree on Wednesday.
According to Coroner David West, a drowning occurred around 7 p.m. after a man went under after stepping off a boat ramp at Buck Hill Landing near Lugoff. According to West, he couldn't swim and was unable to come back up, resulting in his death.
The victim has since been identified as Douglas Belton Jr. No additional details regarding the incident were available at the time aside from Belton being at the lake with friends at the time.