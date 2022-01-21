Earthquake once again shakes Elgin area; 16th so far

ELGIN, S.C. — An earthquake has once again rattled a select part of the Midlands as the unseen engine behind them shows no obvious signs of stopping.
The latest earthquake, which is the 16th in less than a month, happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Lugoff and Elgin, just north of the Kershaw-Richland county line.
Based on initial observations, the quake registered as a magnitude 1.9 and joined 15 that have ranged from a fairly small magnitude of 1.5 to the magnitude 3.3 earthquake that started the nearly daily occurrence.
Quakes below a magnitude of 2.5 typically aren't felt by many people though residents have reported to the U.S. Geological Survey that they have felt some of these smaller earthquakes.
An expert in the field of seismology previously explained to News19 that the Elgin area falls along the Eastern Piedmont Fault System that extends northeasterly from Georgia through the Carolinas and into parts of Virginia.