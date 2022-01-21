Earthquake once again shakes Elgin area; 16th so far

The quake is the latest to rattle the area, which sits along the Eastern Piedmont fault system.

ELGIN, S.C. — An earthquake has once again rattled a select part of the Midlands as the unseen engine behind them shows no obvious signs of stopping.

The latest earthquake, which is the 16th in less than a month, happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Lugoff and Elgin, just north of the Kershaw-Richland county line.

Based on initial observations, the quake registered as a magnitude 1.9 and joined 15 that have ranged from a fairly small magnitude of 1.5 to the magnitude 3.3 earthquake that started the nearly daily occurrence.

Quakes below a magnitude of 2.5 typically aren't felt by many people though residents have reported to the U.S. Geological Survey that they have felt some of these smaller earthquakes.