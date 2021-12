KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner has released the name of a 70-year-old man who died in a house fire on Wednesday night.

According to Coroner David West, the fire was reported by a neighbor around 8 p.m. on Highway Church Road in Elgin. West said the victim was later identified as Jack Hall.

No additional details regarding the cause of the fire were released as the investigation will likely continue. However, the coroner did say that the fire was the cause of the man's death.