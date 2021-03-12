The parade kicks off the start of the holiday season in Kershaw County

ELGIN, S.C. — The Catfish Stomp Parade kicks off in Downtown Elgin Saturday Morning at 10 a.m., with the parade marching down Main Street to Potters Park where the event will host over thirty food vendors for people to eat anything from Catfish to Tacos, which will run until 2 p.m.

Elgin Mayor Melissa Emmons said this is a two-fold event to kick off the holiday season, money and proceeds will go to help families in Kershaw County, and it also will be a fundraiser for the Elgin Police Department Toy Roundup

Elgin Police Chief Alan Anders says he is impressed with the thirty thousand dollars raised, which is being used to buy holiday gifts. Adding the goal has been surpassed which surprised him since the pandemic has been so prevalent and times have been hard which led to the assumption they wouldn't have a high turnout.

The event started forty-six years ago when members of the community started making their world-famous catfish stew, the event has transformed over the years, last year was a diminished version of the event due to the pandemic.

Emmons said people continue to sign up and participate in the event, especially when they realize the return to a normal event along with the weather, people are thrilled to be back and participate. The deadline for vendors to sign up had been extended multiple times due to the increase of people willing to participate.