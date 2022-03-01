Elgin continues to 'shake, rattle and roll' as aftershocks shake the town

On Monday, an eighth quake was felt in the area of Lugoff and Elgin, this one 2.5 magnitude. Seven are aftershocks of the first, which was a magnitude 3.3.

ELGIN, S.C. — As many were getting up and ready for work, the city of Elgin was shaken again by another aftershock.

At first measuring 2.7, it was downgraded to magnitude 2.5. This marks the eighth aftershock in the area since December 27.

Dr. Steven Jaume, professor at College of Charleston, says it's not odd that earthquakes are happening along the county's fault line, it's more that they are consistent and strong.

The doctor said the aftershocks are not their own earthquakes, they are still aftershocks even though there hasn't been an earthquake for two days.

The reason scientists know that it's not another earthquake is that these "aftershocks" have not reached the magnitude of the first earthquake which was 3.3.

This is the eighth earthquake to be centered in the area since December 27, 2021. pic.twitter.com/hxpPgjpMJz — SCEMD (@SCEMD) January 3, 2022