Town of Elgin looks to future with 10-year comprehensive plan

The town wants to focus on getting growth under control.

ELGIN, S.C. — The Town of Elgin has mapped out what they hope to look like in 10 years through their comprehensive plan. Last week, the town voted and approved that plan.

"It’s pretty much, it's a blueprint, just like building a home, and as you're building a home, as your going through the process, you decide you want to make some changes," Elgin Mayor Melissa Emmons said. "It’s not set in stone. It’s something we are trying to anticipate what the community will look like in 10 years.”

Emmons said the plan was created based on data from the census, projections on data, and a community survey.

The population within town limits increased by more than 300 people from 2010 to 2020, bringing the population to 1,634. Emmons said that’s only going to continue, which is why they focused on development.

“The biggest change is going to be residential density," Emmons said. "The lot size, we are going to require a little bit larger lot size, fewer homes. So, that means Part 2 is going to have to kick off very soon - that is our zoning ordinances."

"Roadways, of course, we have to have more. What we have is not adequate, and the traffic in the afternoons is unbearable," Emmons said. "We need to extend or add turning lanes. You know, I don’t want to see Highway 1 turn into four lanes because then that kind of takes us away from a community that wants to promote foot traffic.”