15-year-old accused in fatal stabbing in Kershaw

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A 15-year-old is in custody in connection to a fatal stabbing in Kershaw County.
The stabbing took place at McGee Court in Elgin around 4:44 p.m.
According to Kershaw County Deputies the suspect is in custody. One victim is dead and one is in critical condition.
Investigators haven't said what led up to the death or how the victim and the suspect may be connected.
The KCSD, the Elgin Police Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol and SLED all worked together to get the suspect into custody. He was found on Elginwood Drive.
“We have no reason to believe the public is in danger now that the only suspect is in custody. Thankfully, with the team effort of multiple law enforcement agencies, we were able to get this suspect in custody before anyone else was hurt,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan.