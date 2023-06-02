15-year-old accused in fatal stabbing in Kershaw

The incident happened Monday around 4 p.m.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A 15-year-old is in custody in connection to a fatal stabbing in Kershaw County.

The stabbing took place at McGee Court in Elgin around 4:44 p.m.

According to Kershaw County Deputies the suspect is in custody. One victim is dead and one is in critical condition.

Investigators haven't said what led up to the death or how the victim and the suspect may be connected.

The KCSD, the Elgin Police Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol and SLED all worked together to get the suspect into custody. He was found on Elginwood Drive.