A new home for fish being installed in Lake Wateree

Concrete from Wateree Dam repairs is being used to build the new habitat

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Fishermen on Lake Wateree might soon be reeling in more fish, thanks to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Duke Energy’s partnership to enhance fish habitats.

“I think it’s great, I think what they're gonna do is put the artificial reefs in the lake, which is good for a lot of fishing, especially crappie and things like that,” local fisherman Jimmy Hanf.

Hanf says he comes to Wateree to cast his line once a week.

Duke Energy says the project is happening now. While the dam is currently under construction, crews are taking pieces of concrete and other construction materials underwater.

“It was an opportunity, where it was either take that material and move it to a landfill or it lets see if we can come together and utilize these materials it in the lakes,” said Michael Abney, senior environmental resource manager for Duke Energy .

Abney says they’ve used the concrete method on other lakes in recent years and it’s worked well.

“The way that concrete stacks when it's placed, it creates a lot of crevices, holes for younger fish to hide while also creating the structure that larger fish are looking for,” Abney said.

The goal is to help anglers searching for black crappies or catfish, find a large population for better odds at reeling in a great catch.

"I think it’s great they can do that,” adds Hanf.