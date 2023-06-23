Strangers unite: Kershaw County residents hailed as heroes for assisting in dramatic arrest

Kershaw County Deputy Greg McElveen was trying to make an arrest, but when a scuffle escalated, the man he was trying to arrest landed on him and broke his leg.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Two Kershaw County residents are being recognized as good Samaritans by the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office for helping an officer complete an arrest.

"It's in my DNA to help people," said Steve Melton, one of two men who came to help Patrol Deputy Grant McElveen.

Melton and Jimmy Sanders didn't know each other, but both wanted to get out of their cars and assist Deputy Mcelveen.

Patrol deputy Grant McElveen was responding to a call about a man swerving in and out of the road before things quickly escalated.

"I responded, and I saw him. I got out with him - went to talk to him - he kept trying to walk away from me," McElveen said. "Kind went hands-on, and we got in a little scuffle."

The scuffle quickly went downhill when they fell to the ground, and the man he was trying to handcuff landed on his leg, breaking it.

"He fell on my leg, and I immediately felt it go numb," McElveen added. "I felt like pop."

That's when the good Samaritans passing by stepped in, helping hold the man down, giving McElveen enough time to place him in handcuffs until backup arrived.

"I mean, I've heard stories of people helping out, but just being there and having it happen is really assuring," McElveen said.

Sheriff Lee Boan said they appreciate the helpers in the county but said there is no obligation to anyone to stop and help.