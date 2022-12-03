x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Kershaw County

Helicopter on the scene following serious accident near Elgin

Fire officials said one person was trapped in a vehicle after the crash but additional details are limited.
Credit: Zoie Henry, WLTX
Traffic backup on U.S. Highway 1 near Elgin following a wreck

ELGIN, S.C. — Authorities say they are on the scene of a crash in Kershaw County with at least one injury.

Fire Chief William Glover with Kershaw County Fire Service said that firefighters are responding to a wreck with a person trapped on U.S. Hwy. 1 in the Elgin area. Glover said the crash appears to have involved two vehicles.

While a specific location wasn't provided, Google traffic maps show a crash and significant backup in the area of Hwy. 1 and Stephen Campbell Road. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Few details are available at this time, however, Glover said that a helicopter is on the scene to take a patient to the hospital.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Delays affecting trash, yard debris pick-up in Camden

Before You Leave, Check This Out