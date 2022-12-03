Helicopter on the scene following serious accident near Elgin

Fire officials said one person was trapped in a vehicle after the crash but additional details are limited.

ELGIN, S.C. — Authorities say they are on the scene of a crash in Kershaw County with at least one injury.

Fire Chief William Glover with Kershaw County Fire Service said that firefighters are responding to a wreck with a person trapped on U.S. Hwy. 1 in the Elgin area. Glover said the crash appears to have involved two vehicles.

While a specific location wasn't provided, Google traffic maps show a crash and significant backup in the area of Hwy. 1 and Stephen Campbell Road. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.