Holiday decorations -- and cheer -- spreading across Camden

Downtown Camden has hung their wreaths, lights and decorations across the city

CAMDEN, S.C. — Holiday lights and cheer have returned to downtown Camden.

With Thanksgiving in the rear view, holiday lights are spread across the downtown area, from the bell tower to the stores below. In addition to the lights, wreaths, tinsel, and different designs are draped across town.

Resident Marissa Villarreal says the lights help bring a cheerful glow to the city, something she said makes her feel warmer. Villarreal says it brings back memories of when she was younger and in the military, when she was covered in snow and decked out with holiday cheer.

Visitors also love the decorations and the magic they bring to the area.

Arthur and Amanda Zakolski, who are visiting from Tennessee, says they're impressed with the city's style. Amanda says she was most impressed with the small-town feeling that Camden provides with the bell tower lights shining over the city. She says it reminds her of her childhood, when she would drive around and see the lights, a tradition they are sharing with their daughter.

The Zakolskis were happy to take their daughter around the city and let her see the decorations, especially after last year. They say things did not feel or look the same last year.

The holiday cheer also has a magical effect on local businesses.

"Being an owner of a vintage antique business, the lights are beautiful and very nostalgic," said Tammy Saruk, co-owner of Camden Quilts on Main Street. She says they remind her of her grandmother and going to Christmas parades when she was younger.

Camden will light their Christmas tree at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 2nd at City Hall. The annual program will include music from the Camden Community Concert Band and carols from the Camden Elementary School Choir. Then Mayor Alfred Mayor Drakeford will "throw the switch" to light the tree at City Hall and official welcome the holiday season.

Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to United Way of Kershaw County's Mobile Nutrition Center.